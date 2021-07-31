Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.