Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.21. 18,856,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

