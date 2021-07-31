Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. 16,173,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612,794. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,308,695 shares of company stock worth $363,044,965 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

