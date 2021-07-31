Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

