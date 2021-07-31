Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce sales of $6.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 15,910,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,285,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

