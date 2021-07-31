FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of £306.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

