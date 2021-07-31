FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTPA)

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.