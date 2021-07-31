FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.
NYSE:FCN traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,189. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
