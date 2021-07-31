FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

NYSE:FCN traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,189. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

