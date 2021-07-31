fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 3,792,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,418. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

