Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

