Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

