Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $333.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $192.35 and a one year high of $336.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.97.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

