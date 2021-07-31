Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.39 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 738,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 578,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 249,888 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

