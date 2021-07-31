Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.