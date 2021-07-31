Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $540.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $543.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

