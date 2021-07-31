Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 62 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.