Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $220.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $226.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $907.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $915.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.17 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $876.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

