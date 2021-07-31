FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

