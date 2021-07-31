FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Real Matters Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.90 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

