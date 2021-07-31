FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.13.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

