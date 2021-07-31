FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.36. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $327.51 price objective on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.60.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.12. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.