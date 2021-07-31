FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Boosted by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSII opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

