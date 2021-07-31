FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $13.98 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

