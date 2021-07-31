GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $92.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.25. 164,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,049. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in GATX by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

