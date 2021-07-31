GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Nick Brown Sells 50,787 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total value of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

Nick Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GB Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Nick Brown acquired 20,220 shares of GB Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15).

LON:GBG opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Friday. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 661.93 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 872.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

GBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.