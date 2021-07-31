GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

