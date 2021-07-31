Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 266,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.