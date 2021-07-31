Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,764,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $285.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.