Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

