Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.14, but opened at $75.64. Gentherm shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 3,966 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

