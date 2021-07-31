Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $4,249,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

