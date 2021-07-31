Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,374 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of FedNat worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FNHC opened at $2.53 on Friday. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.