Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at $867,000.

SCR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

