George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

TSE:WN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$129.38. The company had a trading volume of 230,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The firm has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$130.05.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

