Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Getinge stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

