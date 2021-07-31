GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

