GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 42,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 901,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

