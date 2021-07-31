Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 13,438,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

