Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. 1,423,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,512. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

