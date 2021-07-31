Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 5,996,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

