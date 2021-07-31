Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.94. 25,794,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,815,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

