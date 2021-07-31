Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Monster Beverage comprises 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after acquiring an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. 1,676,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

