Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$51.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE GIL opened at C$43.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$23.23 and a 1 year high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

