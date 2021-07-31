Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.80.

TSE:GIL opened at C$43.01 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$23.23 and a 12 month high of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of -247.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.60.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

