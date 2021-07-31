Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

