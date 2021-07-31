Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.900-$7.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

