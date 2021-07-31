Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 25,027 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth about $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

