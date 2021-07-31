Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF remained flat at $$5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.54. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

