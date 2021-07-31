Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SELF remained flat at $$5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.54. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.