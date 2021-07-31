Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter.

