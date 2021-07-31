Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,723,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 266.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 347,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

